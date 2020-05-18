Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €3.74 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.35) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.68 ($4.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

