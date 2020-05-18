Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €13.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.44 ($17.95).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

