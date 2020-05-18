Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €12.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.80 ($14.88) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.30 ($18.95).

AOX stock opened at €12.59 ($14.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.92. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

