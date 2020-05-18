Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Goldman Sachs BDC’s ranking:

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $619.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.