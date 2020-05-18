Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.27. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 149.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

