Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0015 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $8,095.95 and $4.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

