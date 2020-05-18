Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

