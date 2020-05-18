Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

