Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,744,000. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.