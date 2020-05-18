Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $148,799.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02070069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00170598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

