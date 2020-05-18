GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

