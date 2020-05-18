Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.