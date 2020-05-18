German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $682.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $402,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Insiders purchased 32,847 shares of company stock worth $858,486 over the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

