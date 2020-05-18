GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

GNFT opened at $5.78 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

