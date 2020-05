HSBC cut shares of GeNeuro (OTCMKTS:GNRRF) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:GNRRF opened at $3.71 on Friday.

Get GeNeuro alerts:

GeNeuro Company Profile

GeNeuro SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is temelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; and is in Phase IIa to treat type 1 diabetes, as well as is in Phase I for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GeNeuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeNeuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.