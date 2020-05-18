General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $327,257,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.32.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.