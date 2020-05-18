Gardiner Nancy B Has $914,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gardiner Nancy B trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.33. 3,183,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.15. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

