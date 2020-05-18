GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GAN an industry rank of 30 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

