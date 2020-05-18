G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.