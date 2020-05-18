Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, February 14th.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 943.86 ($12.42) on Thursday. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $898.79 million and a PE ratio of 97.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

