Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Purchases $814,806.79 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 120,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $814,806.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 508,710 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50.

On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 93,575 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $800,066.25.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $369.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $13,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

