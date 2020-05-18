Friendz Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $421,076.84 and $64,355.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.43 or 0.03423137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

