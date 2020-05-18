Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $718,740.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $718,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,445,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $737,120.00.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

