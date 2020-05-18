Freicoin Hits Market Cap of $177,980.58 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $177,980.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000329 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,074,443 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

