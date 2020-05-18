Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FELE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

