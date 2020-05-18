Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

News stories about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.89. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.
About Fluor Co. (NEW)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
