Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

News stories about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Fluor Co. (NEW)’s score:

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.89. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.