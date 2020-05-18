Flit Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $1,641.89 and approximately $270.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00466133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030730 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,250,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.