Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.93

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.93 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 10623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $259,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock worth $14,798,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 615,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.