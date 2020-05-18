First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $14,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

NYSE:IFF opened at $128.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 184,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.