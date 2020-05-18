First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $43,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

