First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Axis Capital worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 156,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,715.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,864 shares of company stock worth $485,980 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.