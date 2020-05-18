First Trust Advisors LP Buys 507,653 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,631,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

