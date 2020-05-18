Financial Review: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) versus SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (NYSE:SWMAY)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.35 $7.19 billion $5.19 13.06 SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 6.62 $412.20 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Philip Morris International and SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 1 2 12 0 2.73 SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus target price of $92.46, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 9.75% -84.38% 20.47% SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43%

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; and Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

