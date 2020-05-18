Financial Review: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) versus Wave Life Sciences (NYSE:WVE)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 11.15% 18.61% 8.61% Wave Life Sciences -1,211.53% -144.62% -53.51%

74.9% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Wave Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $31.90 billion 4.98 $3.69 billion $3.24 27.74 Wave Life Sciences $15.98 million 22.67 -$193.64 million ($5.72) -1.81

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Life Sciences. Wave Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and Wave Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 1 5 14 0 2.65 Wave Life Sciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $99.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.75%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Wave Life Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment offers core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems for infectious diseases; molecular point-of-care care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The company's Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It focuses on proprietary programs in neurology in the central nervous system and neuromuscular system. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics and oligonucleotide therapeutics. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

