Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,058 shares of company stock worth $226,502. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.