Financial Architects Inc Purchases 111 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.05.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.20. 2,068,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

