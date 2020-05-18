Financial Architects Inc Has $76,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11,750.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. 1,639,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,520. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

