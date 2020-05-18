Financial Architects Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.55. 457,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,487. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.