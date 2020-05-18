Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $132.22 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

