Ferrari (RACE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/7/2020 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/6/2020 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $205.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2020 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $179.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/27/2020 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/24/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of RACE opened at $157.39 on Monday. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

