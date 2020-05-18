Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,950

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 7,950 ($104.58) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,670 ($87.74) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,625 ($87.15) target price (down previously from GBX 8,075 ($106.22)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,210 ($81.69).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,808 ($76.40) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,289.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,402.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

