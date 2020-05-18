Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

