Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $28.45 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,317,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,833,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

