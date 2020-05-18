Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.28

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 79956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.