Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

