Extremely Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price

Headlines about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

