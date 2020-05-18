Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $66.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

