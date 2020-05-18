ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ExlService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $54.38 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. ExlService’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.