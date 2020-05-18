Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.09) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.85 ($27.73).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.35 ($24.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.11. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

