Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 942 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

K traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. 1,163,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

